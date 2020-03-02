ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On paper, Tanya English has done everything right to protect her heart. The 52-year-old nurse is active, eats healthy and doesn’t smoke.
“I've worked out everyday for 30 years,” she said.
But last June, she learned no amount of knowledge can make you immune to your body's own devices.
“I was on my exercise bike, and five minutes into my routine, I started feeling chest discomfort,” English recalled.
Initially she chalked it up to heartburn, but it lingered into the morning.
“Mentioned my pain to another nurse and she encouraged me to go to the emergency room,” she said.
But English admitted she was stubborn and didn't go.
“I exercise all the time so I didn't think it was a big deal,” she said. But things got worse quickly. “I started having chest pain and arm pain, and neck pain, and I really knew it was something then.”
When English finally went to the emergency room, doctors performed a cardiac catheterization and confirmed she had a spontaneous coronary artery dissection, or SCAD.
“[It] looks like a heart attack- in fact- it is a heart attack,” said Dr. Linda Stronach, a cardiologist at Missouri Baptist Hospital.
Scad is rare, accounting for fewer than five percent of heart attack cases.
“Normally impacts women, younger woman with no risk factors for coronary artery disease,” Stronach said.
For English, who is 52 and in great shape, the symptoms and diagnosis came as a shock.
“I looked at my husband and said, ‘I’m not having a heart attack I can't be having a heart attack,’” she said. “There is a stigma associated with heart disease, people like me don't think they have heart disease so they're not rushing to the ER.”
The symptoms of a heart attack and SCAD are the same: chest pain or tightness, shortness of breath, sweating, fatigue.
Dr. Stronach said the untreated outcomes of SCAD are also similar to those of a heart attack.
“Heart failure, heart rhythm problems, people can even die from this,” she said. “Do not ignore the symptoms, once you feel chest pain go to the ER.”
