(Meredith) -- Rapper Mac Miller was found dead Friday afternoon after an apparent drug overdose. TMZ reports authorities responding to a 911 call found Mac Miller in his home in the San Fernando Valley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Miller has struggled with substance abuse which reportedly got worse after his break up with pop artist, Ariana Grande. He was arrested in May for driving under the influence after wrecking his car.
Miller's debut album, "Blue Slide Park" was released in 2011 and hit the number one spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. He released 4 successful albums after that. Several of his songs have themes of struggling with drug abuse.
