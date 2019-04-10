(CNN) -- Louisiana rapper Boosie BadAzz is facing multiple charges after police in Newnan, Georgia, said they found a gun, marijuana and more than $20,000 in his car during a traffic stop.
The 36-year-old was driving a Dodge Charger down a main thoroughfare in the city, an Atlanta suburb, when he left his lane and almost struck another vehicle Monday afternoon, according to an incident report.
When a Coweta County sheriff's deputy turned on his blue lights to pull him over, the rapper maintained his speed and passed the entrances to three businesses where he could have pulled over, the report said. The deputy noticed the driver and passenger -- Antonio Allen, whom the rapper described as his bodyguard -- were moving around a lot and called for a city police officer to back him up, the report said.
After following the Charger into the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, the deputy exited his vehicle and "noticed the odor of green, raw marijuana," he said.
The rapper didn't have his license on him, he told the deputy, who noticed Allen was keeping his hand between the passenger door and seat. The deputy requested Allen's identification and handed Boosie a notepad on which to write down his name and birthdate.
"I then noticed a faint sound of metal hitting metal, and the passenger moving again," the deputy wrote in the incident report.
Newnan police arrived, and the deputy asked the rapper to step out of the car, at which point Allen said something about having a gun, the report said. The deputy told Allen to raise his hands in the air and placed Boosie in handcuffs.
The "Wipe Me Down" rapper told the deputy that Allen had the weapon because he was the performer's security. The Newnan officers found the gun on the passenger-side floorboard, the report said.
After putting the rapper in his squad car, the deputy noticed the gun and a bag containing a green, leafy substance that smelled like cannabis, according to the report. He also found a vaping device that he believed to contain THC oil, the deputy said. THC is the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
A black bag that Boosie put in his lap after the traffic stop contained two bundles of $100 bills in black rubber bands and three $20 bills, the report said. Investigators later tallied the cash at $20,160, according to the report. Officers also found three framed sports jerseys in the trunk.
En route to the station, Boosie told the deputy that a friend had given them the gun for protection and the friend would be happy to show up in person and claim it, but the deputy told the rapper police would not be releasing the gun, the report said.
The Baton Rouge musician was charged with marijuana possession, possession of THC and possession of a firearm during a felony. He appeared in court Tuesday in Coweta County and was given a $3,500 bail. He has been released from jail, according to CNN affiliate WSB in Atlanta.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.