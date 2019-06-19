WASHINGTON (CNN.com) --- Seattle Police are looking for a man who was recently released from jail less than a year after he was convicted of rape.
Not only did police say he committed another assault, he's accused of doing it to the same disabled woman.
"This is from where I got hit," the unidentified woman said pointing at her face. "I have some pretty big scratches on my back and some on my arms too, from trying to defend myself."
The woman, who didn't want to share her location or show her face to the camera, said she is in hiding.
"I thought he was going to kill me," she added.
She told KCPQ that she is not safe until police can find her attacker, Francisco Carranza-Ramirez.
Investigators say the 35-year-old convicted rapist got out of jail last Thursday and attacked her again.
"In September, when he was pushing his way in my apartment, I had a split second opportunity to call 911. I hoped the police were on the line. In reality, I had no idea if anyone was coming," the victim said.
In October of 2018, investigators say Carranza-Ramirez is charged with raping a woman in a wheelchair inside her home in white center.
He pleaded guilty in February and after serving nine months, he's released on June 13.
Two days later, detectives say he violated a protection order.
"We want to catch him really really bad and we need the public's help to do so," said Sgt. Ryan Abbott of King County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators believe he is still in the area.
"This guy has.. he just spent nine months, eight months in prison and the second he got out." said Abbott." The very next day, he's back assaulting or trying to contact the same victim again. He's got no regard for the law and we just don't know what he's capable of."
When asked if she thought Carranza-Ramirez would hurt someone else, the victim said she thinks he could.
"I think that if he found a vulnerable person, especially. I think he's a predator," she added.
Police believe Carranza-Ramirez is homeless.
He is wanted on multiple new charges including second degree assault and felony harassment.
