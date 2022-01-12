KIRKWOOD (KMOV.com) -- The goal at the Kirkwood School District is to keep kids in person this school year.
“We’ve been back in school, every student, every day, since the beginning of the school year and one of the reasons we’ve been able to do that is because of these rapid tests,” said Dr. David Ulrich, superintendent at Kirkwood School District.
But that’s at risk as the state of Missouri has run out of tests.
“We did not get the shipments we were expecting from Abbott, the manufacturer of the BinaxNOW rapid antigen test,” said Mallory McGowen with the Missouri Department of Education.
The Missouri Department of Education distributes tests to 57 schools around the state. So far they’ve shipped 49,139 tests.
On Jan. 6, the department paused all re-orders and on Jan. 10 they had depleted the supply.
“At this point it is not clear when more inventory will arrive in the state,” said McGowen.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services distributes tests to K-12 as well as veteran’s homes and nursing homes. They said they have not received a shipment from Abbott in two weeks.
“Availability of rapid tests at the state has been decreasing since the White House announced an expansion of at-home testing,” a Department of Health and Senior Services spokesperson said.
They’ve increased the availability for PCR tests for schools but the rapid factor is what helps many schools keep staff in the classroom.
“The ability in just 15 minutes to do a minimally invasive nasal swab and know if that teacher’s running nose is COVID or allergies or a cold is huge,” said McGowen.
For now, school districts like Kirkwood are limiting who uses the tests, reserving them for symptomatic staff members.
Nearby St. Louis Public Schools used 1,600 tests in just five days and the superintendent told the Board of Education that they need to begin looking for other sources for these tests if the state can’t provide them.
