The Cardinals have a Marcell Ozuna-sized vacancy in their outfield.
The 29-year-old left fielder is testing the waters of free agency at the moment, seemingly unlikely to return to St. Louis as a result of that process. Ozuna has every reason to seek a contract in the neighborhood of four to five years, though it wouldn’t be particularly astonishing if his market ultimately bears a deal closer to three years in length. MLB Trade Rumors predicts Ozuna will sign for three years and $54 million. There’s been little indication that the Cardinals are interested in extending him such an offer, despite the repeated expressions in recent months of his preference to remain in St. Louis.
The Cardinals did extend a $17.9 million qualifying offer to Ozuna last month—which the player rejected—but that’s probably going to be the extent of it from St. Louis’ side. By saying little when pressed on the subject, John Mozeliak has said enough. The Cardinals don’t seem to be very interested.
It’s difficult to pinpoint any one reason to explain the team’s apparent non-pursuit of Ozuna; it’s likely a combination of factors. Ozuna’s uninspiring numbers across his two seasons as a Cardinal, at least relative to what he did in Miami the year before St. Louis acquired him, has to be among them. Ozuna’s Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) the last two seasons were 107 and 110, respectively. Those are solid marks, indicating an offensive output seven to 10-percent better than a league-average rating of 100. But the Cardinals had to be hoping for more when they traded away four prospects—a couple of which have turned into solid major leaguers—for the Dominican slugger, whose wRC+ in 2017 was a whopping 143.
Rather than offer Ozuna a contract that could be triple or quadruple the value of the one-year qualifying offer, the Cardinals could pursue a short-term deal with a player that projects for similar production to that which Ozuna provided the past two years. Yasiel Puig and Corey Dickerson come to mind as players that would fit that description; both would require a lesser financial commitment than Ozuna is expected to receive.
And to address a common refrain from the fan base, I wouldn’t consider such a pivot an example of Cardinals ownership ‘cheaping out.’ With the Mike Leake and Brett Cecil contracts in mind, big spending doesn’t always mean savvy spending. In this case, I could buy into an argument that Puig or Dickerson would represent a better value proposition than would a larger deal for Ozuna.
Another factor in the Cardinals’ comfort with letting Ozuna walk? Good ol’ internal options.
Though it would be disappointing to see the Cardinals eschew an outside addition to their outfield corps, it’s not inconceivable that they would decide to do nothing at all to replace Ozuna.
With Matt Carpenter slated for significant playing time at third base, the door would be open for Mike Shildt to give Tommy Edman considerable run in the outfield. Though I still prefer him as an infielder, Edman just finished his rookie season with the highest OPS on the team; if that continues next season, he’ll find his way into a lot of lineups.
Beyond the versatile Edman, the Cardinals enter yet another offseason with a clown car full of young outfielders eager for a chance to show their abilities at the game’s highest level. An open competition among them for the playing time left behind by Ozuna could allow at least one to emerge as a capable everyday MLB outfielder.
I wouldn’t defend such inaction, but that’s how I’d envision the team would explain it.
If the Cardinals do mostly stand pat with regard to their outfield this winter—meaning they don’t sign Ozuna, they don’t sign another outfielder for the kind of money that would dictate an everyday role and they don’t trade for a clear starting outfielder—it would obviously be a win for the internal options. Even if the Cardinals do add an outfielder, injuries to, or poor performance by, Harrison Bader or Dexter Fowler could present some interesting decisions in-season if several from the Cardinals stable of unproven outfielders start beating down the door for more opportunity.
So it seems that regardless of how the Cardinals handle these roster decisions in a post-Ozuna reality, we’re going to see some less experienced players have a chance to make their mark. Below, I’ve ranked the candidates according to their likelihood to go from relative obscurity to mainstays in the Cardinals lineup over the course of the coming season.
6. Adolis Garcia
It’s unfortunate that Cardinals’ fans most prominent thought when it comes to Adolis Garcia is arguably the worst moment of his career in professional baseball. His base running blunder in September 2018 essentially knocked the Cardinals out of postseason contention and allowed the Brewers to clinch the division. Garcia hit just .118 in 17 plate appearances for the Cardinals that September and did not receive an encore MLB opportunity at any point in 2019.
His numbers in Memphis last season, though, were pretty strong. Garcia wallopped 32 home runs in 529 plate appearances for the Redbirds while producing a .253/.301/.517 triple slash. Power is an intriguing element of the athletic outfielder’s skill set, but his low on-base totals at Triple-A don’t inspire much confidence that he’ll be much more than a boom-or-bust bench bat at the next level. He’ll turn 27 before the 2020 season, which inches him closer to an organizational depth piece than a player the franchise would strongly consider in the context of its future.
5. Tyler O’Neill
You might be surprised to see Tyler O’Neill’s name listed so low on this list. Of the group of six players I’m discussing in this article, he has by far the most MLB experience. In fact, O’Neill’s 293 career big-league plate appearances more than triple the 85 combined career plate appearances by the other five guys on the list. So why do I rank his potential impact in 2020 as lower than nearly all of them?
It’s not that I’m ‘out’ on Tyler O’Neill, but I'm also not holding my breath that a significant breakthrough is on the horizon. In his MLB opportunities, he’s basically been an MLB version of what Adolis Garcia has been in the minors. The epitome of boom-or-bust, O’Neill has struck out in more than 33-percent on his plate appearances. There are very few players who can sustain enough boom to counteract all that bust.
Injuries certainly limited O’Neill’s potential last season, and you could argue that the sample size of his MLB career hasn’t been adequate to draw any definitive conclusions. Still, O’Neill is at a crossroads in 2020. For one, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him traded if the Cardinals decide to move a player from their glut of on-the-cusp outfielders. If not, O’Neill will have to perform with consistency in order to prove he’s more than an intriguing bat off the bench—a guy you can ride when he’s on a hot streak, but not someone to which you should entrust an everyday role on a contending club.
4. Randy Arozarena
The hot-ticket name among the Cardinals September call-ups last season, Randy Arozarena never really got the chance to display the skills that earned him his late-season spot on the St. Louis roster in the first place. After opening the 2019 season at Double-A Springfield, Arozarena absolutely dominated the Pacific Coast League following his promotion to Memphis in June. His .358/.435/.593 batting line tantalized the fan base and eventually demanded the attention of the Cardinals front office, as he was promoted to the big leagues on September 3.
As Mike Shildt attempted to juggle playing time for a struggling outfield group down the stretch, Arozarena mostly got lost in the shuffle despite a productive .300./.391/.500 slash line in the 20 plate appearances he did receive. Arozarena was exceptional everywhere they sent him last season, which should put him on the radar for increased consideration in the Cardinals’ plans for 2020.
3. Justin Williams
Justin Williams has been somewhat of a forgotten man thus far in his time in the Cardinals organization. After coming over from the Rays in July 2018 as part of the oft-maligned deal that sent Tommy Pham to Tampa, Williams didn’t stand out much over the stretch run with Memphis. Then the start of his 2019 was derailed when he injured his hand by punching a television last December (“It won, obviously,” Williams later said of his fight with the TV).
Williams’ rocky start with St. Louis made that Pham trade look even less sensible, but there is reason to believe the Cardinals may soon get some return on their investment in the 24-year-old outfielder. After recovering from his fractured fingers, Williams opened his season at Springfield, where he mixed in another stint on the injured list and didn’t make much of an impact. He began to turn the tide at the plate, however, in the latter portion of the season back with Memphis. By season’s end, Williams’ had compiled a robust .353/.437/.608 batting line in 119 plate appearances at Triple-A.
Because of the timing of his fluke injury, Williams has been in the organization for 18 months without a real chance to showcase his skills for the Cardinals decision-makers. Spring training will serve as a major proving ground for Williams, who should be healthy and ready to contribute in Jupiter.
He ranks on this list above several players with whom the fans are probably more familiar, and the reason for that is pretty straightforward. Williams’ late-season breakout returned him to the radar, but he also possesses a particular trait that gives him an advantage over every previous name on the list.
St. Louis has expressed a desire to find a better balance in the handedness of their position players; as a left-handed hitter, Williams is likely to receive a legitimate opportunity this spring to show he can be a solution to that perceived problem for the Cardinals roster.
2. Lane Thomas
A real dark horse in the battle for playing time across the Cardinals outfield this season could be Lane Thomas. Though 2019 was the first season in which he earned a chance to contribute at the MLB level, in a lot of ways, it had to have been a frustrating year for Thomas. If not for untimely injuries derailing his momentum, it could have brought so much more.
In a surprise early-season call-up last April, Thomas notched his first MLB home run amid a solid 4-for-10 stretch at the plate in his debut for the Cardinals. Though he got several more calls to the big leagues throughout the rest of the summer, Thomas drew only three starts the entire rest of his season, going 5-for-12 with a triple and a memorable grand slam in that sample.
All he ever did was hit, but Thomas still found himself riding the bench while Yairo Munoz ran around in the outfield. Of course, we’ll never know whether Shildt would have adjusted his lineups to include Thomas more frequently down the stretch, because Thomas’ season ended when he fractured his wrist after being hit by pitches in consecutive game in late August.
Thomas should be healthy and ready to go come spring training, and if his performance in such sporadic opportunities last season is any indication, he’ll be a force to be reckoned with as these outfielders jockey for spots on the Opening Day roster.
1. Dylan Carlson
That Dylan Carlson lands atop this list isn’t some sort of guarantee that the Cardinals top prospect will open the season as a starting outfielder in St. Louis—but good things come to those who wait.
Even if Cardinals fans have to stand by until May or June for Carlson’s arrival, the wait should be worthwhile. Carlson showed last season that even at 20 years old, he had little left to prove in the lower rungs of professional baseball. His .882 OPS at Springfield was dwarfed by the show he put on after an August promotion to Memphis. There, he slugged five home runs in 79 plate appearances to sustain a 1.098 OPS. Now 21, the switch-hitting outfielder should have every opportunity in spring to force his way onto the Opening Day roster.
We should probably try to manage our expectations considering the age deficit Carlson will experience facing major league competition, but if he lights up the Grapefruit League like he did the minors last year, the Cardinals would be wise to handle him more like the Padres did Fernando Tatis Jr., less like the Cubs once did with Kris Bryant.
Whenever Carlson arrives, his capacity to impact the club at an elite level is greater than anyone else from this group; hopefully his performance forces us to talk all spring about the concept of gaming service time for young talents.
Should we reach that stage with Carlson this March, the Cardinals won’t be able to keep their potential Rookie of the Year candidate out of their lineup for long.
