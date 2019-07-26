John Mozeliak took over as the GM of the St. Louis Cardinals following the 2007 season. The upcoming trade deadline will mark a dozen for Mo at the helm of the organization, so it's natural that he's done plenty of wheeling and dealing over the years.
To celebrate this exciting time around MLB, I decided to look back at every single trade deadline deal during Mozeliak's time running the Cardinals. To define what constitutes a 'deadline deal' I included any trades that occurred between late-June and the July 31 deadline (fun fact, only one of these trades occurred in June—can you guess it without peeking?).
Time to reveal the list, starting from the bottom and working our way to the top.
#20) July 31, 2018: Tommy Pham to the Rays for Genesis Cabrera, Justin Williams and Roel Ramirez
The Cardinals had a bad trade deadline last season, and this was unquestionably the worst move of it. When news began to trickle out that the Cardinals had traded Tommy Pham to the Rays hours before the deadline, my initial reaction was that Mozeliak had pulled off a true ‘baseball trade’ for highly-sought starting pitcher Chris Archer. Of course, Archer later went to the Pirates for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows, and hasn’t been very effective for Pittsburgh. Bullet dodged, right?
Well, not really. The return on Pham, who had just registered a historic season for the Cardinals in 2017 (.300/.400/.500 batting line with 20 HRs and 20 SBs), was a couple mid-level prospects and a throw-in. Massively disappointing, considering the rest of the Cardinals’ day proved that the Pham deal wasn’t some precursor to a larger play by the St. Louis front office. It felt like they were just throwing stuff against the wall.
I won’t delve too deeply into how the Cardinals gave up on Tommy Pham when his value was at its lowest, because I already did that on Monday. As for the return, Genesis Cabrera looked over-matched in his big-league opportunities this season, while Justin Williams hasn’t been healthy for long enough this season to prove himself. Roel Ramirez has a 4.70 ERA in Springfield, and at age 24, looks more like organizational depth than a future MLB contributor.
Meanwhile, Pham ranks 13th among MLB position players in fWAR since joining the Rays. Yeah, this trade was pretty bad.
#19) June 27, 2009: Chris Perez and a PTBNL (Jess Todd) to the Indians for Mark DeRosa
This was a well intentioned move by a Cardinals team anxious to get back to the postseason after two years watching October from the sidelines. Unfortunately, the injury imp tanked its chances of being a success. Mark DeRosa injured his wrist on a swing just a few days after the only notable June trade on this list was completed. He returned after a stint on the 15-day DL, but was never the same, his effectiveness at the plate compromised. DeRosa enjoyed a 110 wRC+ with the Indians that season before the trade; his wRC+ sagged to 85 in his time with the Cardinals.
Chris Perez was viewed at the time as a talented reliever with the potential to be a big-league closer, and that’s exactly what he became for the Indians following the trade. Perez earned 124 saves over five seasons with Cleveland. He was released by the Indians in 2013 after command issues that season caused his numbers to suffer, but his value for several years was undeniable.
Perez pitched one more year, with the Dodgers, before he was suspended 50 games in 2015 for use of a drug of abuse. Perez retired abruptly later that year. Though he had a surprisingly brief stay at the top, Perez was dynamite for a few years at the back-end of the Indians bullpen (Jess Todd was not, by the way), causing the Mark DeRosa trade to go down as one of the clunkers of the Mozeliak era in St. Louis.
#18) July 24, 2015: Kyle Barraclough to the Marlins for Steve Cishek
Oof. This one was a whiff by the Cardinals. Steve Cishek wasn’t the problem; he performed splendidly for St. Louis for the stretch run of 2015, with a 2.31 ERA in 27 games. But it turns out the Cardinals didn’t need to trade their 25-year-old Double-A reliever for Cishek’s services in order to improve their bullpen that year—they could have just called up Barraclough straight to the bigs!
That’s what the Marlins did. After seeing him mow down Double-A opponents for nine strikeouts in four innings following the trade, Miami called Barraclough straight up to the majors, where he made an immediate impact with a 2.59 ERA in 25 appearances. Steve Cishek, meanwhile, left in free agency after 2015. Barraclough went on to strikeout a remarkable 113 batters in 72.2 innings for Miami in 2016 as one of the most effective relievers in baseball.
His career has steadily declined since then, and he’s struggled this season after another trade sent him to Washington. Still, Barraclough provided the Marlins with four quality seasons in exchange for the two-plus months the Cardinals got from Cishek. It wasn’t a deal many people were upset about when it happened, but it’s hard not to look back and wonder why the Cardinals didn’t forecast Barraclough’s contributions the way the Marlins did.
#17) July 31, 2018: Oscar Mercado to the Indians for Conner Capel and Jhon Torres
This is the Cardinals deadline deal that inspired me to declare, “As I sit here today, I can't say I have confidence in the team's direction.” So yeah, don’t be surprised that I’m not giving it a favorable ranking on this list.
Granted, the Cardinals sending outfield prospect Oscar Mercado to the Indians for two younger prospects wasn’t my only complaint about St. Louis’ 2018 trade deadline day—it was just the straw that broke the camel’s back. *Please refer to #20 on this list.*
Conner Capel and Jhon Torres are still plenty young enough to hit on their potential in St. Louis, but Mercado is already doing that for the Indians. The Cardinals wanted to clear up 40-man roster space, and address the redundancy they felt existed with too many right-handed hitting outfield prospects in their system (a ridiculous reason to trade away good players).
Mercado is getting his shot this season with the Indians and boasts an .803 OPS, 108 wRC+ and nine stolen bases across 57 games. It's frustrating to see the cast-off Mercado compile a greater fWAR (1.1) than Harrison Bader (0.9) in a similar amount of plate appearances this season. Still, it's more than possible Torres or Capel causes this ranking to rise as the years go by.
#16) July 30, 2013: Marc Rzepczynski to the Indians for Juan Herrera
Scrabble wasn’t pitching well for a competitive Cardinals team, and had no real place on the roster. The Cards flipped him for a meager prospect who unsurprisingly didn’t amount to anything. Nothing ventured, nothing gained, except for the fact that Rzepczynski had a couple good years with Cleveland after the deal. It just wasn’t working for him in St. Louis, though, so this trade isn’t keeping anyone up at night.
#15) July 26, 2008: Anthony Reyes to the Indians for Luis Perdomo
No, not that Luis Perdomo. Although this one, too, did ultimately leave the Cardinals via the Rule 5 Draft and eventually end up on the Padres. But anyway, he amounted to nothing with the Cardinals. Though Anthony Reyes was dynamite down the stretch for Cleveland in 2008, with a 1.93 ERA in six starts, he stunk in 2009, never pitched in the majors again after that, and then became a fireman—and no, not a fireman reliever like Giovanny Gallegos. He went to fight actual fires.
Tony LaRussa’s and Dave Duncan’s questionable handling of the once-touted prospect’s career ended with this trade—several blog posts found via Google have some interesting tidbits on all that, if you’re interested in a trip down disgruntled memory lane—but the trade itself wasn’t the end of the world.
#14) July 27, 2018: Sam Tuivailala to the Mariners for Seth Elledge
Tuivailala tore his Achilles tendon shortly after being traded to Seattle, and has only recently returned from the injured list to make his season debut for the Mariners. Seth Elledge is currently a member of the Memphis Redbirds pitching staff, but the 23-year-old has struggled since his promotion from Springfield. The jury is still out on this deal, but Tuivailala was superfluous in St. Louis at the time of the trade, so it made some sense for the Cards to open up the 40-man spot by replacing one right-handed reliever with another one a few years younger.
#13) July 30, 2014: James Ramsey to the Indians for Justin Masterson
Ramsey was a toolsy outfielder making his way through the Cardinals system when they tried to trade him for some pitching help before the 2014 deadline. Unfortunately, instead of acquiring pitching help in the deal, the Cardinals acquired Justin Masterson… ZING!
No, but seriously, Masterson had terrible numbers before the Cardinals got him (5.51 ERA) and was even worse with St. Louis (7.04 ERA). He did teach Shelby Miller a new grip on his sinker, though, which made Miller a better pitcher for a while, which meant the Braves wanted him in the Jason Heyward trade, which led to Heyward having a nice year with St. Louis before spurning them for the Cubs, where he made a speech during a rain delay that helped them win a World Se—okay, we’ve gotten off the rails, here. Sorry about that.
Anyway, Masterson was bad but Ramsey never made an MLB debut, so it’s hard to pick a winner in this trade. Can we just call it tie and forget it ever happened? Cool.
#12) July 29, 2018: Luke Voit and international bonus slot money to the Yankees for Giovanny Gallegos and Chasen Shreve
This is probably the most difficult trade to rank. If either team could go back in time, this specific deal probably wouldn’t have happened. The Cardinals would have realized that Voit was a star-in-the-making, and would have either kept him, or eventually sold him for a higher price.
The price at which they sold Voit, though, was enough to net them the most underrated pitcher in baseball. Giovanny Gallegos has been a machine out of the Cardinals bullpen this season. If the Yankees had known what he would become, they likely would have offered any other prospect in that mid-level tier, instead. The other reliever in the deal, Chasen Shreve, didn’t merit a 40-man roster spot to open this season, but nobody bothered to claim him on waivers. The Cardinals have since added him back to the roster and DFA’d him once again. He's been mostly a non-factor.
For a while, this trade looked like a colossal failure for the Cardinals, but the emergence of Gallegos coupled with the knowledge that Paul Goldschmidt is now the first baseman in St. Louis paints it in a different light. Though it would have been nice to still have Luke Weaver and Carson Kelly and a league-minimum salaried slugger in Voit, there’s no guarantee Voit ever would have gotten his chance if the Cardinals didn’t send him elsewhere.
It’s easy to play the what-if game on this one, sure. Overall, it was a trade that seemed relatively harmless when it happened, and it has arguably worked out for both sides, given the emergence of Gallegos and the Cardinals’ subsequent addition of Goldschmidt.
#11) July 21, 2017: Marco Gonzales to the Mariners for Tyler O’Neill
The Mariners needed innings filled in their rotation and the Cardinals couldn’t seem to find a place for lefty Marco Gonzales in theirs. Tyler O’Neill was listed in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects at the time, so he seemed like a solid return for a player deemed superfluous among the Cardinals’ pitching depth.
As it turns out, Gonzales might’ve fared just fine in St. Louis’ starting five.
In the two years since the trade, Gonzales has logged more than 320 innings for the Mariners with a collective ERA+ right around 100. So nothing spectacular, but as many MLB teams have learned over the years, reliable league-average starters don’t just fall from trees. Like the Voit trade, any criticisms of this deal would relate to the Cardinals occasional inability to recognize the potential certain players would have if given the right opportunity. Sometimes, a guy gets unfairly boxed into the 'Quadruple-A player’ label when, in reality, he has more to offer than the team realizes.
For his part, Tyler O’Neill has delivered flashes of the raw power for which the Cardinals acquired him, but he hasn’t caught onto an everyday role. His 105 wRC+ in 259 total plate appearances suggests fair value for the contributions Gonzales has provided the Mariners, but it would be nice if O’Neill can grab an everyday role by the horns and run with it. With Marcell Ozuna likely departing in free agency after this season, O’Neill could have an opportunity to factor into the team’s future more heavily.
When it happened, this trade felt like a coup for the Cardinals. Today, it feels sort of like a wash, but my ranking it above the Voit deal reflects that there’s still time left for O’Neill to turn it back into a clear win for St. Louis.
That’s right, I’m still chasing that BRO’Neill raw power.
#10) July 30, 2015: Rob Kaminsky to the Indians for Brandon Moss
This deal went down the year before I began writing for KMOV, but I remember it like it was yesterday. At the time, the Cardinals really needed to add some thump to their lineup. Rob Kaminsky’s was a name that, based on the prospect rankings de jour (MLB Pipeline’s archive lists Kaminsky as the #93 prospect in MLB and #2 in the Cardinals system at the time), should have been capable of fetching that thump, should the Cardinals decide they were willing to part with the young lefty. Well, the Cardinals were willing to trade Kaminsky, but the player they were getting for him had such underwhelming numbers that I recall ranting to my dad as we played catch about how disappointing the return of Brandon Moss was for Kaminsky.
As I later found out when I covered him the next season, Moss was one of the most delightful personalities in the game. My reaction on the day of the trade, though, was based on his .695 OPS and 86 wRC+ with the Indians that season. Fortunately for St. Louis, Moss proceeded to put together better numbers with that Cardinals over the final months that season and in the following year, but the jury is still out on this trade.
Though it doesn’t appear Kaminsky will amount to the front-line starter he was once projected to become, he’s developing nicely as a reliever in the minors for Cleveland. Still only 24 years old, Kaminsky had a 2.30 ERA and sub-1.00 WHIP in Double-A before getting bumped up to Triple-A Columbus earlier this season. He’s holding his own there with a 3.86 ERA, so it’s possible we see him get a big-league debut at some point down the road.
#9) July 31, 2010: Ryan Ludwick to the Padres for Jake Westbrook from the Indians and Nick Greenwood from the Padres. Padres sent Corey Kluber to the Indians.
The only team to receive no major leaguers at the time in the deal is the team that won this three-team swap. The Indians got Corey Kluber. ‘Nuff said. The Padres definitely lost this trade. They gave away Corey Kluber. ‘Nuff said.
The Cardinals land somewhere in the middle.
Though Westbrook gave the Cardinals some of the better performances of his career down the stretch in 2010, when the team was desperate for an innings-logger that he proved to be, the club missed the postseason in 2010. Westbrook was a mediocre pitcher who, again, logged a lot of innings over the subsequent three seasons in St. Louis, and he notably got credited with the win in the greatest game in World Series history. The Cardinals had Jon Jay and Allen Craig to fill in for Ludwick, who ended up playing badly for the Padres, and was traded to Pittsburgh for cash before the 2011 trade deadline.
The fact that Westbrook contributed in some small way to the 2011 World Championship turns what is otherwise a pretty forgettable deal in the long-run into a solid little win for John Mozeliak and the Cardinals. Although, in hindsight, they probably should have just punted on their 2010 rotation depth and given Ludwick to the Padres straight up for Corey Kluber. Oh well.
#8) July 22, 2009: Chris Duncan to the Red Sox for Julio Lugo
First and foremost, we’re all praying for and thinking of Chris Duncan as he continues his battle with brain cancer. Duncan was forced to step away from his role as a sports talk radio host earlier this year because of the disease, and it’s safe to say that everyone in Cardinal Nation is hoping for the best for Chris and his family during this difficult time.
A slugging outfielder during his time with the Cardinals, Chris Duncan never got a chance in the big leagues following the trade that sent him to the Boston organization. A small part of the revolving door at shortstop for the Cardinals from about 2008 to when Jhonny Peralta provided a couple years of stability starting in 2014, Julio Lugo had a fine stint with the Cardinals over the final months of the 2009 season. In 170 plate appearances, he compiled a .784 OPS (108 OPS+) before departing for Baltimore in the off-season.
#7) July 31, 2015: Malik Collymore to the Brewers for Jonathan Broxton and cash
A 10th round draft choice by the Cardinals in 2013, outfield prospect Malik Collymore didn’t advance beyond rookie ball before the Cardinals dealt him to Milwaukee for Jonathan Broxton. Before I get to Broxton, more on Collymore, because this guy’s Baseball Reference page is absolutely fascinating.
Collymore is currently out of affiliated baseball, having reached his apex with a brief appearance in Double-A last season before joining the Ottawa Champions of the Can-Am League for 2019. He’s batting .237 with 21 stolen bases, and playing as the team’s primary shortstop after never having played the position once at any professional level previously.
Moving on. Broxton’s name still probably inspires negative emotions from Cardinals fans, but that’s only because St. Louis held onto him well past his expiration date. It was obvious to literally everyone except the Cardinals that his gas tank was running on E, but it took two months of porous pitching in 2017 for the team to finally release him. Broxton was a nice addition to the 2015 bullpen, though, compiling a 2.66 ERA in 26 appearances. He was also decidedly mediocre the next year for the Cardinals, posting a 4.30 ERA at 95 ERA+ in 60.2 innings.
If I were grading Mozeliak on players he waited too long to cut, Broxton would somewhere between Ty Wigginton and Luke Gregerson. But today, I’m ranking trade deadline deals, and the move for Broxton in 2015 was a solid trade.
#6) July 31, 2016: Charlie Tilson to the White Sox for Zach Duke
For Cardinals fans who follow the minors closely, losing Charlie Tilson was like getting pinched—a little painful, but you’re going to be fine in the long run. His speed was attractive—the athletic outfielder had stolen 46 bases in Double-A the year before—but his bat was replaceable in the system. The White Sox called him up after the trade, but unfortunately for Tilson, he tore his hamstring almost immediately, causing him to miss the entire 2017 season. His bat hasn’t proven capable at the MLB level since, so Cardinals fans enticed by the idea of his speed on the base paths can breathe a sigh of relief. Can’t use your speed if you’re not on base.
On the St. Louis side, Zach Duke was tremendous in his new environment the rest of 2016, logging a 1.93 ERA in 28 appearances. Whatever lightning was jolted into his arm, though, needed to be removed after the season. Duke required Tommy John surgery in October, and it was predicted he would miss all of the 2017 season. Surprisingly, he made it back to game action by late July, and put together a respectable last couple months for the Redbirds, with a 3.93 ERA and 1.036 WHIP.
All told, the Cardinals got some MLB-quality innings from a lefty reliever, and the White Sox got a player who hasn’t yet made his mark at the game’s highest level.
#5) July 31, 2014: Allen Craig, Joe Kelly to the Red Sox for John Lackey, Corey Littrell and cash
This was the last true blockbuster the Cardinals pulled at the deadline. It was MLB talent for MLB talent, with St. Louis making an effort to bolster their starting rotation in 2014. John Lackey put together a decent enough stretch run in ‘14, but the bulk of his value to the Cardinals came during the next season.
Lackey was a cantankerous son of a gun, but boy could he pitch. And for the Cardinals in 2015, he pitched for a fraction of his worth. This was due to a unique clause in his contract with Boston that activated an option year at the MLB minimum salary for 2015 if he were to miss any year during the deal because of injury, which he did for Tommy John surgery in 2012. Though the Cardinals baked in some financial incentives as a gesture of goodwill, Lackey was a major bargain to St. Louis that year (13-10, 2.77 ERA) during the Cardinals last NL Central title run.
Though Corey Littrell didn’t pan out, and Lackey left for the rival Cubs in free agency after 2015, I don’t see any way to grade this trade as anything other than a great success for the Cardinals. That’s even considering that Joe Kelly—after spending 2015 in the Red Sox rotation with mixed results—eventually turned himself into a flame-throwing weapon in relief. Kelly logged an excellent 2017 out of Boston’s bullpen (2.79 ERA in 58 innings) and then became a national sensation in the 2018 World Series, striking out 10 hitters in six scoreless innings on his way to a ring and a substantial contract with the Dodgers in free agency.
So yeah, Kelly’s value for Boston far out-lasted Lackey’s for St. Louis, but we haven’t gotten the whole Allen Craig part of the deal, yet.
Craig, as it turned out, was damaged goods when the Cardinals moved him. After bursting onto the scene with a .917 OPS during the Cardinals 2011 World Championship run, Craig followed that up with an .876 OPS and outrageous numbers with runners in scoring position in 2012, earning an early contract extension prior in the spring of 2013. The deal looked like a bargain for the Cardinals until Craig suffered a Lisfranc injury during the 2013 season. He was never the same after that, and his OPS fell to .638 for St. Louis in 2014 prior to the trade.
Somehow, the Red Sox ended up sending cash considerations to the Cardinals in the trade, which is crazy considering the tens of millions of Allen Craig's dollars Boston would have to eat over the next few years. Washing their hands of the Craig contract is reason enough to consider the move a good one for the Cardinals, but Lackey’s contributions at a discounted rate vault this into one of the better deadline moves of Mozeliak’s tenure.
#4) July 31, 2011: Alex Castellanos to the Dodgers for Rafael Furcal and cash
Alex Castellanos was nobody and Rafael Furcal became the starting shortstop for the World Champs. 10/10, would trade again.
#3) July 31, 2012: Zack Cox to the Marlins for Edward Mujica
Zack Cox never played in the big leagues and he’s now out of professional baseball. Edward Mujica had a 1.03 ERA in 26.1 innings out of the Cardinals bullpen in 2012. He saved 37 games the next season, with a 2.78 ERA as the club’s primary closer. Though he clearly wore down toward the end of 2013, and probably should have been left off the Cardinals postseason roster—he pitched just one inning each in the NLDS and NLCS before riding pine the entire World Series—the Mujica trade was an overwhelming win for the Cardinals.
#2) July 27, 2011: Colby Rasmus, Trever Miller, Brian Tallet and P.J. Walters to the Blue Jays for Octavio Dotel, Edwin Jackson, Marc Rzepczynski, and Corey Patterson
You couldn’t concoct a more random trade if you tried, but I’ll be darned if the decision to jettison Colby Rasmus for two of baseball’s most prolific journeymen and a lefty reliever whose name would have knocked you out of your fourth-grade spelling bee wasn’t exactly what the 2011 Cardinals needed at the time.
Corey Patterson was bad and never played in the major leagues again after his brief stint with the Cardinals, but he was probably great moral support, right? The key additions were Octavio Dotel, Edwin Jackson and Marc Rzepczynski, who all proved crucial for the Cardinals pitching staff en route to the franchise’s 11th World Championship.
Dotel had a 3.28 ERA and 32 Ks in 24.2 innings for St. Louis. Edwin Jackson made 12 starts and a relief appearance, going 5-2 with a 3.58 ERA in 78 innings. Not that he pitched great in the postseason, but the Cardinals won all three of his playoff starts in 2011, so whatever. It worked. The only guy in the deal to play for St. Louis after 2011 was Marc Rzepczynski. He had a 3.97 ERA in 22.2 regular season innings for the Cardinals in 2011, and also made his mark in the playoffs. After a rough NLDS, the lefty gave up just one run in 4.2 NLCS innings, and was spotless in four World Series appearances, allowing no runs and striking out four in 2.2 innings.
This trade seemed questionable at the time. Rasmus, despite his run-ins with Tony LaRussa, still held a promising future. In the end, he was merely league-average over the rest of his career, and the Cardinals won the World Series. Flags fly forever, great trade.
#1) July 24, 2009: Brett Wallace Clayton Mortensen and Shane Peterson to the Athletics for Matt Holliday
This is the one. The crown jewel trade deadline move of John Mozeliak’s career guiding the Cardinals. Brett Wallace was a touted prospect at the time, and there were definitely some people upset at the Cardinals for giving up on the promise of his future. That future never arrived, though, as Wallace compiled -0.9 fWAR over 1440 MLB plate appearances. He hasn’t played since 2016. Clayton Mortensen had a couple decent years in his career, but it was after he had left Oakland. He hasn’t pitched in the bigs since 2013. Shane Peterson had eight total plate appearances with the Athletics, and never put together a league-average season in the majors.
Matt Holliday was… well, Matt Holliday.
It was a gamble, certainly, for the Cardinals to trade three pieces for a star player that could have departed in free agency after just a couple months. And when Holliday dropped a gimme pop fly during the NLDS in October 2009, there might have been a few disgruntled Cardinals fans who wouldn’t have minded that outcome.
Fortunately, the Cardinals convinced Holliday to stay and the Stillwater Stinger became one of the great Cardinals of the 21st century. He compiled an .874 OPS over eight seasons in St. Louis, and posted a career-high 154 wRC+ during the Cardinals title run in 2011.
Holliday’s impact in St. Louis was felt on the field for years. His impact in the community will continue on for years to come. Holliday was a model Cardinal, a face of the franchise, and he was acquired for three players that never amounted to much during their careers—a true coup for John Mozeliak and the Cardinals.
