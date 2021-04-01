ST. LOUIS -- Ranken Technical College focuses on 5 divisions, automotive, construction, information technology, electrical and manufacturing, getting students prepared for work in a technical field with hands-on training.
Ranken offers students facilities featuring the latest technology and focuses programs on what the industries want, which is why their students are in high demand. Many of the programs are intern based; students do a work rotation where they are on campus doing training and then go out and work for a company in the field.
Ranken is a nonprofit, degree granting college accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, which is the same accreditation as Wash U, Lindenwood, UMSL and a lot of other colleges/universities in the country. Ranken was founded over 113 years old and has 3 campuses, St. Louis, Wentzville and Perryville, with dorms and housing available. Ranken offers certificates, Associate Degrees and Bachelor Degrees; they have a 4 year Architecture and Management degree. They offer traditional day classes and evening classes for working adults.
All campuses are open for tours.
