MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Patients at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital are enjoying a new play area and garden.
The hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to show off the one-of-a-kind outdoor play area. The area can be used by all children, whether they are in a wheelchair, laying in a bed, or using a walker or crutches.
There's also a horticulture therapy section.
"For them to plant plants and get with nature and get their hands dirty in the dirt and have fun watching them grow basil and grow pumpkins," said Brett Moorehouse, hospital CEO.
It's important because nature is part of healing coming out doors kids playing is party of recovery," said Moorehouse.
In addition, visit the hospital’s newly opened, innovative outdoor nurses station, possibly the first in the world associated with a hospital, that sits in the middle of Activity Canyon. It gives nurses and staff resources they need to bring the children outside.
Activity Canyon allows kids to be kids, thanks to an endowment created by the Margaret and Richard Riney Family Foundation.
