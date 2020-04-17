ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Early on, experts said the symptoms to look for with COVID-19 were fever, cough and difficulty breathing, but some of those with confirmed cases have told News 4 of other symptoms as well.
Annette Frawley has COVID-19 and is recovering at her home. One of the first signs that something was wrong was body aches.
"Body aches, and then this cough. It started later, you know, I never did run a fever. I think one time I had what what's considered a fever, 101 degrees, the rest of the time it's been all low grade stuff," she said.
As doctors learn more about COVID-19, it's not just fever, cough and difficulty breathing you need to be aware of, other symptoms may be present as well.
"So the majority of people that have COVID-19 symptoms, the two most common are a dry cough and fever, that's close to 80% of the patients," said Dr. Alex Garza with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. "After you get past those couple of symptoms, that percentage is really drop off and so it could be anything from, you know, sneezing, some people have said they've lost a sense of smell, or really wet cough."
It's been reported that researchers have also found fatigue, body aches, lack of appetite as symptoms, and they also include sore throat, headache and nausea.
"But there are a number of other more subtle symptoms like I mentioned, that could indicate that you have COVID-19," said Garza.
Garza says right now the curve continues to go up, more people continue to show up at the hospitals with COVID-19 and the area must continue to do its relentless work to flatten the curve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.