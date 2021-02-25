JUPITER, Fla. (KMOV.com) — Throughout the MLB Postseason last October, the name Matthew Liberatore was uncomfortably prominent considering the then 20-year-old pitcher wasn’t on an active roster for any of the participating teams.
As Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena swung his way into the history books, the origin of how he became a Ray in the first place was a natural point of discussion. After all, Tampa had acquired the 25-year-old Cuban-born outfielder the previous winter without surrendering a single big-leaguer in the swap.
How could Arozarena’s former organization—the St. Louis Cardinals—have been so short-sighted as to sell on a fledgling superstar before ever giving him the chance to realize his tremendous potential? You’d hate to be the poor sap of a prospect watching Arozarena’s emergence from your couch and realizing—through no fault of your own—that the scrutiny placed on your career has seen a sudden and dramatic increase.
Because, well, you were traded for that guy. Now you’ve gotta prove you were worth it, right?
Not so fast. The man in question doesn’t happen to agree with the sentiment.
“I watched a lot of the postseason and I did watch Arozarena,” Liberatore said. “Obviously coming from the Rays, too, I wanted to see how they performed in the postseason again. I don't really feel like it ever crossed my mind like 'Oh, that's the guy got traded for, I have expectations now that I have to live up to.' At the end of the day, my competition is myself. So I wish him all the best, I want to see him go out there and have success. When it comes to what I need to take care of, I'm looking in the mirror every day and competing against that guy. So I don't feel like there's any added pressure on me or added expectation because of the way that he performed.
“At the end of the day, I'm happy that he did what he did in the postseason. There are no grudges there or anything like that.”
Reading Liberatore’s composed response to a question that could have broached a rather uncomfortable topic for the 21-year-old lefty is one thing. Actually hearing the genuinely nonplussed manner in which the response flowed from his mouth was another matter. It was honestly a little jarring—this dude says he doesn’t feel an ounce of added pressure after the guy for whom he was traded turned into Babe Ruth on the sport’s biggest stage, and he’s saying it in such a way that I actually believe him. It was as though the concept truly hadn’t even occurred to him before this moment.
That kind of unfettered focus on the task before him could be reflected in a quick rise through the organization as Liberatore embarks upon a collision course with an eventual big-league debut.
“Look, he should be expecting and wanting to be joining us and rightfully so,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “We've alluded to the fact that he had a really good alternate site camp last year. We enjoyed getting to know him and getting to observe him last year in spring training, and then in the summer camp. Exciting guy. He's got good stuff. He’s going about the right way. He's hungry to learn. He loves to compete. He's got the weapons to go along with it. He's got a nice balance of being prepared and taking advantage of other people's experiences while still relying on and trusting his own. So we're excited to see him continue to move forward and to watching him pitch.”
It’s no surprise given the blissful ignorance of his role in the Arozarena lore that Liberatore isn’t in a rush to pile on expectations for things over which he has no control. He’s paying little mind to personal benchmarks or a timeline on the progression of his career, because those decisions—like the one on whether he was traded and for whom—are out of his hands.
“At the end of the day, my goal is to go out and give the team, whoever I'm playing for, the best opportunity to win,” Liberatore said. “That's probably my biggest personal goal. Obviously, I'm coming into spring playing for a spot and trying to go out there and prove what I'm all about. But at the end of the day, those are the uncontrollables. So I'm going to let those chips fall where they may and just try and go out and take care of business every day like normal.”
It’s difficult to forecast how teams may alter the organizational progression of top prospects who spent last year soaking up a distinct brand of baseball experience at the alternate site. Still, there’s no question the players included in the experiment reaped the benefits; what would have otherwise been considered a lost season ultimately produced meaningful opportunities for several young Cardinals.
“I feel like the development and instruction that we got at the alternate site in Springfield last year was invaluable and instrumental in everybody's development,” Liberatore said. “I feel like we got the opportunity to see what it was like to have to pitch in a 162-game season in the sense of—in a regular season—you're gonna face guys eight, nine, ten times throughout the course of the year. We got to experience that a little bit facing the same guys every single day or every five days when we would start. So I had to learn how to make those adjustments and change up my sequencing and location and all that kind of stuff.
“I couldn't just go out there and say like, standard lefty, I'm going to throw him a curveball. Because he saw the past three at-bats. So I feel like it was a really good opportunity to get a feel for what it was like facing guys that many times throughout the season, which is something that I haven't done yet. So I really enjoyed it.”
While it’s difficult to replicate a player’s opportunity for growth created through the trials and rigors of a minor-league season, the Cardinals appear to have found a beneficial substitute in their execution of the alternate training site last year. Prospects like Liberatore who spent the summer in Springfield were exposed to a unique learning environment, a setting where situations that would be considered rare or downright unattainable for a minor-leaguer over the course of a standard season would occur on a regular basis.
“I got to go up to Busch when Yadi and Paul DeJong were coming back from being on the IL for COVID and I got to face them for five, six at-bats that day,” Liberatore said. “Then with all the guys coming back and forth between big-league camp and the taxi squad, I got to face a lot of guys that I probably wouldn't have gotten to face throughout a regular season. And because of that, I also got a lot of feedback that I wouldn't have gotten facing guys on another team. You don't get to go talk to them after the ABs.
“At the alternate site, I can face a guy and he gets a hit off me and I go straight up to him and say, 'Hey, what did you see? Why did you swing at that? What happened?' And I feel like that was extremely beneficial, and something that certainly wouldn't have happened given different circumstances.”
Considering Liberatore hasn’t thrown a professional pitch at a level beyond Low-A ball, perhaps it’s premature to envision an accelerated path to the majors for the lanky left-hander. After all, he hasn’t even made an official regular-season appearance for an affiliate of his present team since the trade that brought him to St. Louis 13 months ago. When that moment finally arrives, though, Liberatore will attack it equipped with knowledge and experience forged by a whirlwind first year as a Cardinal.
And who knows, if his stuff on the mound proves to match the polished composure he showed in the Zoom room this week, we might be asking Randy Arozarena how it feels to have been traded for Matthew Liberatore before you know it.
