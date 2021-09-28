Randy Gori murder: Trial set to begin Monday

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The trial for the man accused of brutally murdering a prominent Metro East attorney and tying up two minors inside of an Edwardsville home is scheduled to begin in October.

Randy Gori was found stabbed to death inside his home in rural Edwardsville in January 2020. Timothy Banowetz is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated offenses relating to motor vehicles. He has pleaded not guilty.

In pre-trial hearings, there was heavy focus placed on Banowetz’s internet search history, which allegedly included Gori’s home, serial killers, and the Herschend family, which owns amusement parks across the country. The RiverBender reported that at a pre-trial hearing in early September, Assistant State’s Attorney Jake Harlow told the court Banowetz also searched how to obtain Zip ties and “what does $1 million look like.” Harlow also alleged that Banowetz kept a “to-do” list that included burning down Gori’s home with the victims still inside.

Banowetz’s trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 4.

Randy Gori found murdered; minors tied up

Randy Gori was found stabbed to death inside his home in the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Lane in rural Edwardsville on Jan. 4, 2020. Prosecutors allege Timothy Banowetz forced Gori and two minors to the ground at knifepoint and tied their hands. Police have not said whether the children home at the time were Gori’s but initials in court documents match their names.

What happened inside of the home has never been publicly disclosed, but at the time prosecutors said Gori’s actions saved the lives of the children. Neither minor was injured. A black 2020 Rolls-Royce SUV Cullinan had been stolen from the home. In addition, prosecutors said cellular telephones had been taken from each of the minors and money was taken from Gori.

Banowetz was reportedly found hours after the murder in a nearby wooded area along with the stolen SUV. At the time, investigators stated they could not find a connection between Gori and Banowetz, but evidence suggested the suspect had a plan in place before arriving at the home.

After the slaying, a friend of Gori’s posted on Facebook that she arrived at the home and interrupted the attack. She had been out walking her dogs. The post was later deleted, but it read, in part, "My dogs saved my life and I wish I had showed up a few minutes earlier and maybe this wouldn't have happened." It is believed she made the 9-1-1 call that brought police to the house, but investigators have not gone into detail on the circumstances of her arrival.

Jury trial slated for October

A jury trial is set to begin the week of Oct. 4. Banowetz is being represented by Public Defender Mary Copeland and Assistant Public Defender Delani Hemmer. Assistant State’s Attorneys Lauren Maricle and Jacob Harlow are presenting the state’s case. The case will be heard by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp.

While the state of Illinois does not have the death penalty, previous Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons requested for it to be on the table in Banowetz’s case. In 2020 filings, Gibbons stated he requested the U.S. Attorney’s Office to review the case and weigh whether the death penalty could be used because Banowetz allegedly traveled across state lines.

On Sept. 22, Judge Napp ruled that media cameras would be allowed in the courtroom during the trial. The defense argued to keep cameras out of the courtroom while the prosecution made no comment. Illinois state law allowed cameras in courtrooms in 2012. During the hearing on extended media coverage, Banowetz was in attendance in prison garb and shackled.

Randy Gori: Prominent attorney & philanthropist

Randy Gori was a graduate of St. Louis University School of Law. He received an Academic Achievement Award in Remedies when he graduated in 1998. He was married in 2001 and had two children.

At the time of his murder, Gori, 47, was the owner of The Gori Law Firm, Gori Realtors, Gori Property Management, MedServe Record Retrieval and Madison County Title Company. He also owned several buildings in Edwardsville. As a lawyer, he was known to represent clients exposed to asbestos.

Gori was also known for his generosity. He would lend his time and resources to hundreds of organizations throughout the region, including the Land of Lincoln Legal Services, Applied Research Foundation and American Cancer Society. Gori and the Law Firm had donated to BackStoppers following Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins’ death. They had also donated money to the City of Edwardsville for a new ice rink facility, which was to be named the Gori Family Ice Complex.

‘Transient’ Timothy Banowetz

Timothy Banowetz was 28 years old when the murder took place. Law enforcement described him as living a "transient and nomadic lifestyle." His last known address was in Wentzville at a home now owned by a couple who said Banowetz left the home trashed when he moved out.

A woman who once lived next to Banowetz recounted a suspicious incident in 2019 that prompted her to call police. “It was an odd incident late at night. Someone was walking in my backyard and I came out and confronted him and it was his brother and he said [Banowetz] went missing and wanted to know if I’d seen him,” she said.

In St. Louis City Courts, documents revealed Banowetz was in court regarding his time living at the Majestic Stove Lofts on Washington Avenue. While it’s not known how long he lived there, the apartment company tried multiple times to get him to pay. The December before Gori’s murder, court records show a judge ruled against Banowetz for more than $3,700.

Banowetz was enrolled at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Those who knew him said he had been known to worry about paying bills.