EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The family of accused killer Timothy Banowetz released a statement to News 4 on Friday afternoon, saying they are "praying that love is shown to those hurting."
Banowetz, 28, has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of prominent Metro East lawyer Randy Gori.
He also faces three counts of armed robbery and unlawful restraint.
Law enforcement said Banowetz lived a "transient and nomadic lifestyle." His last known address was in the 400 block of Ramblewood in Wentzville, Missouri. The family said in their statement that Banowetz was estranged from them.
The family's statement follows:
"Our heartfelt prayers go out to Randy Gori, his family, and the community impacted by this harm and destruction. It’s unimaginable the pain that must be felt. Our family is grieving and seeking answers as well. Timothy has been estranged from the family and we are shocked to have discovered him in this way. We are praying that love is shown to those hurting and that wisdom is given to those seeking the truth. We additionally pray that our privacy is respected at this time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.