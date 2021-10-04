EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A jury has been seated in the Timothy Banowetz murder trial.

Banowetz is accused of killing Randy Gori and tying up two children in an Edwardsville home in January 2020. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated offenses relating to motor vehicles. He previously pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection began Monday afternoon in a Madison County courtroom. Banowetz was seated next to his defense team in plain clothes and without shackles. During the jury selection process, he appeared to be talking to his attorneys and paying attention to how potential jurors answered questions.

After an afternoon of questioning potential jurors, attorneys for the prosecution and defense agreed on seven men and five women to be seated. Two men were chosen to be alternate jurors. Judge Kyle Napp ordered the jurors to avoid watching news, not tell anyone they are jurors in the trial and not to do any research on the case.

In early questioning, Judge Napp asked the potential jurors if any of them knew Banowetz, or their families. None of the potential jurors indicated knowing any of the mentioned names. In addition, no potential jurors said they knew the prosecution or defense team. Two potential jurors acknowledged having known Judge Kyle Napp but said they have not been in contact for over a decade.

When asked if the potential jurors were aware of the case due to media coverage, several people raised their hands. Judge Napp then questioned each of those jurors individually asking if they could be fair and impartial and if they would be able to only consider the evidence that is presented in the courtroom to come to a verdict. The potential jurors said they would consider only the presented evidence and had no preconceived opinions on the case.

When attorneys were tasked with questioning the potential jurors, the defense brought up whether Banowetz having a public defender would make them see him differently. The selected jurors said it did not matter to them if he could not afford his own lawyer. Attorneys also asked what they would think if Banowetz did not testify in his defense, to which selected jurors stated it would not weigh on their decision.

The prosecution asked potential jurors their thoughts on circumstantial evidence, children testifying and whether cameras in the courtroom would impact their ability to be fair and impartial. The jurors said they would consider circumstantial evidence, would not discount a child’s testimony and that the cameras would not play a role in their decision.

Opening statements will take place Tuesday morning. Banowetz is being represented by Public Defender Mary Copeland and Assistant Public Defender Delani Hemmer. Assistant State’s Attorneys Lauren Maricle and Jacob Harlow are presenting the state’s case.