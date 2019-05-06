ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just when it seemed the Los Angeles Rams fight with the city of St. Louis was over, it has been reignited.
The Rams are now taking the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission to arbitration, trying to get the CVC to pay as much as half of the $24 million settlement awarded to Personal Seat License holders.
Before the Rams arrived, PSLs were sold by a nonprofit group of city leaders called Fans, INC.
Eventually, the Rams took over the PSL sales.
The team is claiming that Fans, Inc. should have some responsibility for some of the reimbursement, but since the organization no longer exists, the team argues the CVC should be liable.
