ST. LOUIS (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed on behalf of people who paid a fee giving them the right to buy season tickets for the former St. Louis Rams.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a settlement notice was filed in federal court Monday but details of the agreement were not released.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of fans who bought personal seat licenses, or PSLs. The licenses were good for 30 seasons, which was the length of the stadium lease at the former Edward Jones Dome. The Rams moved to Los Angeles in 2016 after 21 seasons in St. Louis.
The case involves more than 20,000 ticket accounts. The lawsuit sought a refund for the nine unused years of the seat license fee, plus damages.
