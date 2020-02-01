MIAMI (KMOV.com) – Legendary Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce has been inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
An anchor of the “Greatest Show on Turf” offense, Bruce had been a hall of fame finalist for several years before receiving enough votes for induction.
He ranks fifth all-time in receiving yards with 15,208 and 13th all-time in receptions with 1,024. He played in the NFL for 16 seasons, 13 of them in St. Louis.
Bruce joins teammates Kurt Warner, Orlando Pace, Marshall Faulk and Aeneas Williams in Canton. The Rams retired his #80 in 2010.
