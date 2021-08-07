CANTON, Ohio (AP) — When you are a wide receiver contemporary of Jerry Rice, measuring up can be difficult. Almost impossible.
Isaac Bruce was the closest thing to Rice, considered the greatest pass catcher in NFL history. Bruce was so good he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after a 16-year career, 14 with the Rams and two with the 49ers.
One of 15 children, Bruce starred at Memphis, was a second-round draft choice by the Rams in 1994, and broke through the next season with 119 catches for 1,781 yards. Bruce had eight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and 91 touchdowns. His most famous score came on the winning touchdown in the 2000 Super Bowl, a 73-yarder from Kurt Warner.
“Coming from the heart tonight,” Bruce said before saluting his 14 siblings. He then recognized “the defensive backs that baptized me — and the ones I baptized.”
