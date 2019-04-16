ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has turned down Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s request for arbitration in the lawsuit against him by the City of St. Louis, earning St. Louis yet another court victory against its former team and owner.
The lawsuit alleges the Rams were in breach of contract when they left St. Louis and headed west in 2015 and was filed in 2017 by the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the sports authority.
Tuesday’s court decision denies the Rams’ attempt to take the matter from the courts and move it into arbitration. Kroenke and the Rams argued contracts that were entered in 1995 when the Rams originally relocated from the Los Angeles market to St. Louis compelled arbitration because those contracts contain mandatory arbitrary provisions and the City of St. Louis, et al.’s claims “touch matters” already covered by those 1995 contracts. However, the trial court denied the Rams and Kroenke’s motion to compel.
The full court decision can be read here.
