ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Five ramps along I-64 will close in February to replace original interstate construction from the 1950s and prepare for projects that will affect traffic patterns like the new MLS stadium and NGA facility.
MoDOT said the section of I-64 between 21st Street and Compton in the city is one of the last remaining sections of the original interstate built in the late 1950s and early 1960s. MoDOT also said several exits and entrances onto the interstate are out of date and were built for a time with significantly less traffic.
Here are the five interchanges that will close at permanently at 10 a.m. on February 3:
I-64 westbound:
- Entrance ramp from Pine Street and Market Street
- Exit 39 at Market Street
I-64 eastbound:
- Entrance ramp from South Ewing Avenue
- Entrance ramp from Pine Street and Market Street
- Exit 38B at North 20th Street and Chestnut Street
Some of the improvements this project will bring include:
- A full interchange on I-64 between 21st Street and Jefferson
- Exit ramp from westbound I-64 to 22nd Street; entrance ramp from Jefferson to westbound I-64.
- Exit ramp from eastbound I-64 to Jefferson; entrance ramp from 22nd Street to eastbound I-46
- Connections between the interstate ramps at Jefferson and 22nd Street.
- Intersection improvements on Jefferson at Chouteau, Scott, Clark and Market
- Intersection Improvements along 22nd Street at Scott, Clark, Market, Pine and Olive
- Bike facilities along portions of Jefferson, Scott, and 20th Street connecting into neighborhood greenways.
- Removal of the ramp from westbound I-64 to 3000 Market and removal of the ramp from Ewing to eastbound I-64.
A city spokesperson said improving access to Jefferson from I-64 is a big part of the project. St. Louis expects NGA employees will use that exit as a way to get to the new complex in North City at N. Jefferson and Cass. MoDOT expects work to be completed before the NGA move in 2022.
In addition, St. Louis’ new MLS team’s stadium district will be located between 20th and 22nd streets. Closing the ramps in the area is an important step towards the construction of the stadium, according to the City of St. Louis.
The city said the improvements will help transform Downtown West into an urban activity hub.
Click here for a list of suggested detours to get around the ramp closures.
