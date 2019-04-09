ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Drivers looking to access southbound Interstate 55 from the Poplar Street Bridge were in for a long wait Tuesday evening.
A semi-truck tipped onto its side on the ramp, which is a tight left turn, and was blocking one lane.
Emergency workers shut off access to the ramp entirely and drivers were urged to find another route.
The ramp eventually re-opened.
It is unknown if there are any injuries to the driver of the truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.