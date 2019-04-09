ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Drivers looking to access southbound Interstate 55 from the Poplar Street Bridge may be in for a long wait Tuesday.
A semi truck tipped onto its side on the ramp, which is a tight left turn, and is blocking one lane.
Emergency workers have shut off access to the ramp entirely and drivers are urged to find another route.
It is unknown if there are any injuries to the driver of the truck.
