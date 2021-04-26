ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a ramp to the Poplar Street Bridge this weekend.
The eastbound Interstate 44/northbound Interstate 55 ramp to the eastbound lanes of the Poplar Street Bridge will close at 8 p.m. Friday for pavement repairs. The ramp is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
During the closure, drivers who are already on eastbound Interstate 64 will be able to continue onto the Poplar Street Bridge. Drivers should consider using the Jefferson Barracks Bridge or the Martin Luther King Bridge as alternate routes.
