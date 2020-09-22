ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The ramp from eastbound I-44 onto the Poplar Street Bridge is closed due to an overturned semi.
The accident happened around 3:00 p.m.
Traffic on northbound I-55 just south of downtown St. Louis is backed up as a result. Police say the ramp is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
Drivers are being encouraged to find alternative routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.