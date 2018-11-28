ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash closed the ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to Interstate 270 Wednesday morning.
Skyzoom4 was over the crash and saw a white pickup truck on its side as multiple first responders were on the scene around 6:15 a.m. The ramp reopened before 8:30 a.m.
No other information has been released.
