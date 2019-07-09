ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to eastbound Route 370 in St. Charles County will be closed until early Sunday morning.
The ramp is closed so crews can place an epoxy overlay on the Route 370 bridge over Norfolk Southern railroad.
A marked detour will guide drivers around the closure.
The ramp should reopen at 5 a.m. on July 14.
