Watson Road Bridge Project -- MoDOT

Crews work on rebuilding the Watson Road bridge over I-44. The bridge carries the ramp from Watson to westbound I-44 and to the northbound and southbound I-270. 

 the Missouri Department of Transportation / Flicker

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews have reopened the ramp from Watson Road to westbound Interstate 44 and the ramps to northbound and southbound Interstate 270.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the ramp has reopened more than a month ahead of schedule. 

MoDOT said the westbound Watson Road bridge is scheduled to remain closed until November.

For information on the Watson Road Bridge project, click here.

