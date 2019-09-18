ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- Starting Monday, the 14th Street ramp to westbound Interstate 64 will be shut down for surface repairs for two months.
According to MoDOT, crews will remove, repair, and replace the driving surface. The ramp will be closed at 7 a.m. and it is expected to reopen mid-November.
Detours will be marked for drivers but MoDOT advised drivers to use the 10th Street, Pine Street and the Jefferson ramps to get on the westbound lanes of the highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.