ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The southbound ramp from Interstate 270 to Interstate 70 will be closed for 10 weeks starting Friday.
Starting at 8 p.m. June 14, crews closed the southbound I-270 ramp to westbound and eastbound I-70. While the closure is in place, drivers on northbound I-270 will still be able to access I-70.
The ramp to the westbound lanes reopened three weeks early on July 19 but the eastbound ramp remains under construction.
The suggested detour for the southbound I-270 ramp to I-70 is Route 370 to southbound Route 141 to I-70. There will be marked detours directing drivers.
During the closure, crews are removing and replace the ramps.
