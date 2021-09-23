EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The ramp from northbound Route 3 to the Poplar Street Bridge in St. Clair County will be closed for a while on Thursday.
The ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During the closure, crews will be inspecting the bridge and make needed improvements.
Drivers should expect slowdowns in the area during the closure. To avoid the work area, consider an alternate route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.