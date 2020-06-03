ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The ramp from northbound Lindbergh to westbound Interstate 270 in North County will close for two years starting Monday.
At 9 a.m. on June 8 crews will close the ramp so they can rebuild it as part of the I-270 North Project.
Those who normal travel northbound on Lindbergh will be able to access I-270 by taking westbound McDonnell Blvd. to I-270. Motorists traveling on northbound Lindbergh will also be able to use the U-turn lanes at Utz and Fee Fee Hills to southbound Lindbergh and take westbound McDonnell Blvd. to access I-270.
MoDOT said all detours will be marked.
