ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The ramp from Jefferson to westbound Interstate 64 will be closed for two months.
The ramp will close at 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 and should reopen by mid-October. During the closure, work will be done to widen the ramp as part of the new interchange between 22nd Street and Jefferson.
While the ramp is closed, drivers can use Jefferson at Market as a detour to the westbound lanes of the interstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.