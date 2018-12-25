ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An accident involving an overturned tractor trailer closed the entrance ramp from I-44/55 onto the Poplar Street Bridge for part of Tuesday morning.
The accident happened sometime around 8:30 a.m. The driver lost control and the tractor trailer flipped on its side on the ramp.
Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries.
The entrance ramp re-opened late in the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.