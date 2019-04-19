ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Drivers heading east into the city of St. Louis will encounter a ramp closure for the next few weeks.
After 9 a.m. Monday, MoDOT will close the ramp from eastbound Interstate 64 to 14th Street. During the closure, crews will remove, repair and replace the driving surface.
While the ramp is closed, marked detours will be used to direct drivers, who can use the Chestnut Street at Market, 11th Street or 6th Street ramps to get into the city.
The ramp is expected to be closed until mid-May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.