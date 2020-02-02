ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Monday morning, five ramps on I-64/40 will permanently close to make way for construction of the Major League Soccer stadium.
The Pine, Market/Chestnut and Ewing ramps will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. just after the morning rush hour.
The land is the future home for the city’s soccer stadium district.
It’s been three months since the MLS4THELOU group released a video showcasing the stadium development project which includes the team’s headquarters and practice fields. The ground breaking was supposed to happen in January but no word on when it will actually begin.
Things are moving forward, perhaps just a bit slower than fans hoped.
In addition to the ramp closures, the city's Planning Commission will also look at the future of Aloe Plaza West, a city park situated between Market and one of the exit ramps at 20th street. The small park houses nothing but trees and an informational board but the city said it will remain a city park.
According to documents, the park is part of the St. Louis Gateway Mall and in the Master Plan adopted in 2009 it was initially slated for redevelopment which could have included an urban sports park or skate park. That never happened and now the planning board will vote on whether to alter that plan with a design that evolves the park into a public pedestrian plaza.
The planning commission meeting is Monday at 5:30 at 1520 Market. Read the agenda here.
Another item on the planning commission’s agenda is to vote on whether or not to declare the 34 acres of the Soccer Stadium Redevelopment Area a “blighted area.” According to the proposal, it will make way for the demolition of existing uses, construction of commercial property and open space and the renovation of Aloe West Plaza.
News 4 reached out the MLS4TheLou ownership group for an update on when construction will begin but have not heard back.
