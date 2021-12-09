ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis Cardinals superfan is being accused of being an undercover cop by an attorney who appeared on Fox News Monday night.
New York-based lawyer Joseph McBride appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight and accused the Rally Runner, a well-known St. Louis Cardinals superfan who runs around Busch Stadium during home games, of being an undercover law enforcement officer since the man hasn't been charged with anything following the insurrection in Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.
McBride is an attorney for several defendants accused of rioting at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
"Who is this person? Why hasn't he been charged?" Tucker Carlson said during his Fox News show Monday night. "That's a very simple ask."
"He is clearly a law enforcement officer," McBride said on the show. "His face is painted MAGA red. Trump hat on. Keep America Great Again hat on. He interacts with uniform personnel. He interacts with agents in the crowd. He passes out weapons, sledge hammers, poles, mace. Some of those things come into contact with other protestors who have, subsequently, been charged with possessing dangerous weapons and using dangerous weapons at the Capitol. That is clearly entrapment."
Rally Runner is usually decked out in red face paint and Cardinals gear during games at Busch Stadium.
The superfan posted videos of himself attending the insurrection on Jan. 6 on his Facebook account.
"There's Trumpers everywhere. I mean, the place was packed," Rally Runner said in a Facebook video.
Rally Runner quickly said he's innocent of any wrongdoing.
"I'm not there to cause any violence or anything, but for some reason the crowd was just trying to get as far they could."
Almost a week after the insurrection, Rally Runner posted that the FBI visited him and he claimed he wouldn't be charged with anything.
Someone posted a photo of the Fox News segment on Rally Runner's Facebook page. He responded by saying he didn't see the piece. Then he commented that he's not worried because he did nothing wrong.
News Four contacted Rally Runner and Joseph McBride, but didn't receive a response back.
