Marron and Tarasenko

St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (7) and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrate the team's 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars in two overtimes in Game 7 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues are Western Conference Champions!

Looking to get your hands on some gear to show your favorite NHL team’s newest title? Don’t worry, Rally House is opening back up so you can get your ‘St. Louis Blues Western Conference Champions’ shirt!

The five Rally House locations in St. Louis opened after the game and will remain open until the shirts are sold out. The stores will then reopen Wednesday at 8 a.m. with new merchandise.

