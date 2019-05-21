ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Blues are Western Conference Champions!
Looking to get your hands on some gear to show your favorite NHL team’s newest title? Don’t worry, Rally House is opening back up so you can get your ‘St. Louis Blues Western Conference Champions’ shirt!
The five Rally House locations in St. Louis opened after the game and will remain open until the shirts are sold out. The stores will then reopen Wednesday at 8 a.m. with new merchandise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.