ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Under the cover of umbrellas and hoods, people were not going to miss Raja celebrating his 26th birthday on Thursday.
The only male Asian elephant at born at the St. Louis Zoo received a birthday surprise of popcorn and cereal.
His caretakers say he has become more laid back with age.
