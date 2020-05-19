ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Vulnerable seniors living in nursing homes are being hit hard by the coronavirus. The virus has infected residents in nearly 80 nursing homes and assisted care facilities across Missouri.
In effort to support the community, Raising Cane's found a new way to give back.
"We may not be able to serve chicken fingers at these locations, but our Crew members are finding creative new ways to serve their communities and the brave men and women that are serving on the frontlines," said Founder Todd Graves
Crew members shifted operations to creating and sewing three-ply cloth masks. The masks were donated to Delmar Gardens Monday.
St. Louis Leader of Restaurants Will Lopez said they wanted to help protect and support seniors since they have been hit the hardest by the virus.
“We are grateful to have been chosen as the recipient of these handmade masks,” said Patricia Muich, Delmar Gardens Director of Marketing and Advertising. “We admire the resourcefulness of Raising Cane’s to keep their staff employed on this project."
