ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Fast food restaurant Raising Cane's is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs in the month of August.
The founder of Raising Cane's, Todd Graves, is a "big-time" animal lover and was in St. Louis for a few days and learned about Stray Rescue.
Graves heard the shelter was full and decided to cover the adoption fees for animals 6 months and older for this month.
To see a list of adoptable pets, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.