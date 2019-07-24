ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Raising Cane’s is donating thousands of dollars to Stray Rescue of St. Louis to help pay for adoptions in August!
The company’s founder, Todd Graves, will donate $10,000 to Stray Rescue of St. Louis during the Cardinals game on July 31. According to Raising Cane’s, the donation will help pay for all adoptions in the month of August, which includes lifesaving services like heartworm treatment, surgeries, medications and more.
“Our sole purpose is to rescue stray animals in need of medical attention, restore them to health, and place them in loving adoptive homes,” said Andrea Wilkey, Director of Operations for Stray Rescue. “We are extremely honored to receive this donation from Raising Cane’s and to partner with Todd and his crew for the pet adoption event.”
The day after the donation is presented, the Raising Cane’s location at 4320 Hampton Avenue will host an onsite pet adoption event in partnership with the Cardinals. During the event, the first 100 people to sign a pet adoption waiver will get two free tickets to an upcoming Cardinals game.
“I am excited to be in the flourishing St. Louis community and we are honored to donate to such an important local cause,” Graves said. “We are proud to support pet welfare efforts across the country and here in St. Louis with Stray Rescue”
