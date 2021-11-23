A correctional officer at the St. Louis County jail was beaten.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Council will discuss a possible raise for the staff at the jail.
The $3 per hour increase would be paid for with federal COVID relief funds. The acting director of jail services is also asking for $500,000 to hire 15 full-time security staff for six months, because of staffing shortages
This all comes after a corrections officer was nearly beaten to death by an inmate. Last week, a jail staffer made it clear that he's afraid.
