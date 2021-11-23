A correctional officer at the St. Louis County jail was beaten.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- In a special meeting, the St. Louis County Council voted to give the employees at the county jail a raise.
The $3 per hour increase will be paid for with federal COVID relief funds and applies to non-salaried employees. The vote was part of a rare afternoon session in which the county council quickly moved the plan through the parliamentary process. The proposal now goes to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who must sign it to become law.
The acting director of jail services is also asking for $500,000 to hire 15 full-time security staff for six months, because of staffing shortages.
The vote comes after a corrections officer was nearly beaten to death by an inmate. Last week, a jail staffer made it clear that he's afraid.
