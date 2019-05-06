ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Mississippi River is expected to crest Monday near St. Louis, but officials are watching the forecast closely because more rain is possible in the area this week,
The river has already crested at many of the hardest-hit towns, but the wet forecast is a concern.
National Weather Service meteorologist Patrick Walsh says 1-to-3 inches of rain is possible this week.
If that forecast holds up, there will be a second crest on the river.
The floods are blamed on four deaths, three in Missouri and one in Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.