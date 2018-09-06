ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A rainy Friday night forecast has prompted some local schools to hold their weekly football games Thursday.
Fort Zumwalt West was originally scheduled to play Belleville West Friday but because of the predicted forecast they moved their game up to 6 p.m. Thursday.
In addition, Francis Howell’s game against Granite City was moved from Friday to Thursday at 7 p.m. The game was supposed to recognize first responders and military personnel but school officials have moved their First Responders Night to Oct. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.