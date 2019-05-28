ST. LOUIS (AP) — Already-severe flooding on the Mississippi River is getting worse for several Missouri and Illinois cities and towns.
Heavy rain over the Memorial Day weekend caused the river level to spike again. The National Weather Service now predicts flooding in St. Louis to reach the second-highest level ever — 14 feet above flood stage on June 4, topped only by the 1993 flood.
No major damage is expected in St. Louis, but some river towns like Grafton, Illinois, are seeing severe impacts to businesses due to flooding.
Two Mississippi River bridges are now closed. The Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana, Missouri, closed Monday due to water on the Illinois approach. The Quincy Memorial Bridge closed early Tuesday at the Illinois town, but the second bridge there remains open.
