ST. LOUIS (AP) — Persistent wet weather has caused rivers to rise in eastern Missouri, resulting in minor flooding along parts of the Mississippi and other rivers.
Much of the eastern part of the state has received 3 inches of rain or more over the past week.
The Mississippi River is at flood stage in the northeast Missouri towns of Louisiana and Clarksville, leaving farm fields wet and closing a few roads.
In southeast Missouri, the Mississippi River was nearly 2 feet above technical flood stage on Wednesday at Cape Girardeau, where much of the town is protected by a flood wall.
The Meramec River was flooding at Arnold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.