ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A road issue has closed the ramp from Hanley to eastbound Interstate 64.
Crews were seen blocking a portion of the ramp before 11 a.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service released a report stating that heavy rain washed out the shoulder of the interstate near the ramp, forcing repairs to be made.
It is unknown when the ramp will completely reopen.
