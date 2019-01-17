All Eyes Now On Our Next Winter Storm Friday Evening-Saturday Evening
Friday: Low 31/High Near 40. Watch for fog and a few icy spots near daybreak as temperatures will be borderline near freezing. Our next winter storm arrives late in the evening. Watch for rain, possibly mixing with sleet and snow, after about 8 PM. Friday night looks to be mostly rain for St. Louis with the rain/snow line north of the metro. We expect a change to snow into Saturday morning. Saturday will be snowy, windy, and cold. Our current accumulation forecast for St. Louis is 2-5", with more to the north and less to the south. But there is still a lot of uncertainty in this forecast, so check back frequently for updates.
Weekend Winter Storm Potential:
Friday night through Saturday Evening:
This storm looks to start in the metro from 8:00 PM on. It may start as rain or a wintry mix at first then turning to rain after a couple hours. Areas north will remain with a mix or snow as the snow/rain line sets up north of the metro for the night.
After the transition to all snow at some point on Saturday morning, most likely between 6 AM and 10 AM, wind blown snow is expected Saturday late morning to afternoon. Snow then lightens and ends Saturday night. Our going forecast for the metro is 2-5". However, Snow amounts are still very uncertain for St. Louis mainly because we are unsure if a heavy band of snow will develop in the late morning to early afternoon. if so, that's how we get to 3-5". If not, then we'll end up with under 3" and perhaps some spots 1" or less. We will continue to update the forecast as this storm gets closer and our confidence in the details grows.
Sunday-Monday Frigid Air:
The coldest air of the season follows this system with highs in the teens to near 20 on Sunday. Monday morning we will face lows in the single digits.
