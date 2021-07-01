ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A rainy Thursday has caused a headache on area roads.
7:30 a.m.
Two left lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 closed before Hampton. MoDOT expects them to remain closed until shortly before 8:30 a.m.
At the same time, a crash closed the right lane of southbound Interstate 170 before Airport Road.
News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger is also tracking a crash on southbound Interstate 55 on the approach to the downtown bridges.
The left lane of westbound Interstate 44 will be closed before Big Bend Blvd. until around 8:30 a.m.
7 a.m.
Two left lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 expected to remain closed at Jennings Station Road for about an hour.
On westbound Interstate 44 a lane at Southwest Avenue and a lane before US 50 will be closed until just before 8 a.m.
6:40 a.m.
A backup on westbound Interstate 270 in Madison County is causing a slowdown on the approach to the Chain of Rocks Bridge.
A crash closed two westbound lanes of MO 370 past St. Louis Mills Blvd. The lanes are expected to remain closed for about an hour.
One left lane of northbound Interstate 55 was closed past Route M and a lane of northbound Interstate 270 before Dougherty Ferry Road were closed around the same time. Those lanes should reopen around 7:30 a.m., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
6 a.m.
A crash on eastbound Interstate 44 closed all lanes past Shrewsbury around 6 a.m. The lanes reopened just before 7 a.m.
Slick roads also caused lane closures on Interstate 170 southbound before Page Avenue and Interstate 70 westbound before Goodfellow.
Drivers should give themselves extra time when hitting the roads as the rain continues falling throughout the morning commute.
